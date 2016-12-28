Boys advance to Truance Holiday Classic finals

Punxsy's boys' basketball team picked up a win on Wednesday in the opening round of the Carl A. Truance Holiday Classic, beating Bald Eagle 60-44 to advance to the finals on Thursday night against Clarion, which won its game over Marion Center on Wednesday.

Jacob Weaver (pictured here) led Punxsy with 16 points on the night.

In girls' action, Punxsy fell to Hazleton to fall to the consolation round on Thursday. Moniteau bested Marion Center in their opener, setting up a Moniteau-Hazleton final.

Thursday's schedule starts with a JV game between Punxsy's boys and Marion Center. In the girls' consolation game, Punxsy will take on Marion Center at 1:15 p.m., and the boys' consolation between Bald Eagle and Marion Center is set for 3 p.m. The finals start at 6 p.m., with the girls (Hazleton/Moniteau), and the Punxsy-Clarion boys' final is set to tip off at 7:45 p.m.