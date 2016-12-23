Both drivers injured in head-on collision

Both drivers survived a horrific head-on collision that occurred on Elk Run Avenue in front of the Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company at 2:31 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Punxsutawney Borough Police, a BMW driven by Doreen Neel of Punxsutawney was traveling north on Elk Run Avenue (Route 310) when, for unknown reasons, it drove into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a Ford coal truck, driven by Richard Smith of Brockway, causing severe damage to both vehicles.

Smith told police he saw Neel's vehicle traveling into his lane, so he brought his truck to a dead stop before Neel struck the truck head-on.

Neel, who was pinned inside her BMW, had to be extricated with the Jaws of Life by members of the Punxsutawney Fire Department.

All three Punxsutawney Fire Department companies responded to the scene. Both Smith and Neel were transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Punxsutawney Borough Police were assisted at the scene by the Punxsutawney Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS and Rebuck's South Side Service. Route 310 was closed for more than an hour while the fire department cleaned up the crash debris that littered the roadway.