Borough council approves rezoning of lot owned by CRW
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
PUNXSUTAWNEY
Following a public hearing, Punxsutawney Borough Council voted unanimously to rezone a property from R-2 Residential to Industrial at Tuesday's council meeting.
Tim Chambers, president of CRW Home Center, requested the rezoning of his property, a 100'x150' lot, from R-2 Residential to Industrial. The property is located at the intersection of Pattison and Cleveland streets in Punxsutawney.
