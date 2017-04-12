Borough council approves rezoning of lot owned by CRW

Following a public hearing, Punxsutawney Borough Council voted unanimously to rezone a property from R-2 Residential to Industrial at Tuesday's council meeting.

Tim Chambers, president of CRW Home Center, requested the rezoning of his property, a 100'x150' lot, from R-2 Residential to Industrial. The property is located at the intersection of Pattison and Cleveland streets in Punxsutawney.

Read the full story in Wednesday's print edition of The Spirit.