Body of missing Reynoldsville man found, investigation continues

REYNOLDSVILLE — The body of a Reynoldsville man who had gone missing over the weekend was recovered after he somehow fell into the Sandy Lick Creek.

According to DuBois-based Pennsylvania State Police, the victim, Nathaniel Nalder, 38, Reynoldsville, was last seen by his mother on Friday, May 25, at approximately 8 p.m..

Police added that through the daylight hours of Monday, May 28, several search/rescue teams and the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department were attempting to locate Nalder after his boots and hat were discovered on the shore of Sandy Lick Creek off Water Street, Reynoldsville.

According to police, on Monday, May 28, at 5 p.m., a recreational kayaker discovered a male body in Winslow Township, approximately 2.4 miles downstream from where Nalder’s boots and hat were located.

Police stated that members of the Curwensville Water Rescue Team recovered the body from the water at approximately 6:23 p.m. on Monday.

The body was identified as Nathaniel Nalder, and an autopsy is scheduled.

State police were assisted at the scene by: Reynoldsville Fire Department, Reynoldsville Ambulance, Reynoldsville Borough Police, Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker; Curwensville Water Rescue; Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Company; Sykesville Volunteer Fire Company; DuBois Fire Department; Brookville Volunteer Fire Company; and the Sandy Township/Sabula Fire Department.