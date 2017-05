Matt Blose (pictured, right) and Lucas Ambler (left) took part in the District 9 Singles Championship match on Tuesday at PAHS, with Blose emerging the winner and earning a berth to States.

Both participants — plus five of their Punxsy teammates — will be back in action on Wednesday, as the Chucks take on Elk County at 4 p.m. in DuBois with the D-9 team title on the line.