Bizousky into Regional quarters

Blake Bizousky (pictured, left) picked up a first-period pinfall over Central Mountain's Mahlik Houtz in the opening round of the 2017 North West AAA Regional in Altoona. With the win, Bizousky has advanced to tonight's quarter-final round, where he will face Micah Sidorick of Philipsburg-Osceola. Five other Punxsy wrestlers fell in the first round and will be back in action tomorrow morning. (Photo by Zak Lantz of The Spirit)