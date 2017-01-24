Big night for Lady Chucks, Miller
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Leah Miller scored 25 points and snagged 20 rebounds for the Lady Chucks on Tuesday night at Brookville, helping lead Punxsy to a big win over its Route 36 rival Brookville. Also finding double digits for the Lady Chucks were Kaitlyn Ray (12) and Laney Monroe (10).
Wednesday's sports schedule includes more Punxsy-Brookville action, with the junior high programs facing off in the afternoon and the JV/varsity squads playing at PAHS in the evening. Punxsy's wrestling teams will also travel to Hollidaysburg.
Category: