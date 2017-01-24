Big night for Lady Chucks, Miller

Leah Miller scored 25 points and snagged 20 rebounds for the Lady Chucks on Tuesday night at Brookville, helping lead Punxsy to a big win over its Route 36 rival Brookville. Also finding double digits for the Lady Chucks were Kaitlyn Ray (12) and Laney Monroe (10).

Wednesday's sports schedule includes more Punxsy-Brookville action, with the junior high programs facing off in the afternoon and the JV/varsity squads playing at PAHS in the evening. Punxsy's wrestling teams will also travel to Hollidaysburg.