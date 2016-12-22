Betas brighten the season for MRM residents

It's often a lonely holiday season for those in personal care homes. Many don't have families to share the holidays with, so they often sit alone, looking out the window. It is for that reason that those in the Punxsutawney Beta Sorority gathered to make the holiday season one that the residents of one personal home will never forget.

Tuesday afternoon, the Betas visited the residents of Mahoning Riverside Manor.

Beta Sorority member Marlene Shaffer said that, for the past 11 years, the Beta Sorority has chosen a personal care home in the Punxsutawney area to visit and share Christmas with.

