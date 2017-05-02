Bell Twp. fire destroys vehicle, spreads to garage

All three companies of the Punxsutawney Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire that endangered a structure at 440 Ridge Rd., Bell Township, at 7:28 a.m. Monday morning.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters from Central, Elk Run and Lindsey fire companies found that a vehicle had caught the garage on fire.

According to Central Fire Department Chief Scott Depp, the vehicle was fully involved as firefighters extinguished the car fire and knocked the fire down that had spread to a crawl space located above the garage.

Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company sprayed CAFS (Compressed Air Foam System) into the crawl space, which helped to douse the flames.

The damage was held to the vehicle, garage and crawl space.

Firefighters had stopped the fire from spreading into the house, which sustained light smoke damage.

No damage estimate was given, and the vehicle was a total loss. One of the occupants was treated by Jefferson County EMS after suffering burns to the back of her hands while trying to extinguish the fire with a garden hose.

According to the homeowner, both the home and vehicle had insurance.



Depp said there was no need to request the Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal since the fire first began in the vehicle.

Following the work of Punxsutawney firefighters, the residents were able to return to their home.