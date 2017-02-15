Bell Township receives special visit from trooper

Miss Lowry’s kindergarten class at Bell Township Elementary School recently completed a social studies/language arts unit on communities and neighborhoods. A cumulative activity gave students the opportunity to interview Pennsylvania State Trooper Kyle Lowry. The students were able to write their own interview questions to read aloud to Trooper Lowry. The students learned the valuable skills needed to become a police officer and also some of the fun things that are associated with the job. They also had the chance to look inside a police car and listen to the sirens. Pictured are (front row, from left) Carter Eberhart, Tommie Elder, Idella Hawk, Julia Zambory, Emalyn Conrad, Alexeia Moore, Luca Morrelli, Hunter Campisano, Kord Lloyd, Harbor Neal, Sam Rose, Aiden Bracken, Derek Irwin, Haley Schutz, (back row) Sidney Burkett, Riley Wood, Isabella Cregger, Bristan Brisbone, Scout Ryen, Harmonee Elkin, Aubree Hankey, Kalena Higgens, Jackson Kichman and Trooper Kyle Lowry. (Photo submitted)