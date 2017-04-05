Baseball walks off; Lingenfelter sets K record

It was a good day for PAHS athletics teams, as the baseball and softball teams each defeated longtime rival DuBois.

For the boys, it was a walk-off win, as Lucas Burkett (pictured above) took one for the team when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and the score tied in the seventh inning. That gave Punxsy a 3-2 win.

For the girls, Kylee Lingenfelter set a PAHS single-game record with 19 strikeouts, and Grace Aikens had two hits and four RBIs to lead the Lady Chucks past DuBois 9-1.

For full recaps, plus more photos, grab a print edition of Thursday's Spirit.