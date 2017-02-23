Art students showcasing work at IUP Junior Art Invitational

Today through March 22, the 2017 IUP Junior Art Invitational Show will be running in the Kipp Gallery at IUP's main campus in Indiana. Of those with pieces of art on display are nine members of the junior class at the Punxsutawney Area High School. Students with work on display are (front row) Hailey States, Caitlyn Rodgers, Toya Jones, (back row) Maci Raybuck, Sadie Dixon, Olivia Weaver, Johnna Skarbek, Laura Nilles and Rebecca Depp-Hutchinson. Read more about the art show in Friday's edition of The Spirit. (Photo submitted)