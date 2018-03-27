April declared Child Abuse Prevention Month

April has been declared Child Abuse Prevention Month in Jefferson County, and pictured with commissioners (front row, from left) Jeff Pisarcik, Jack Matson and Herb Bullers are (back row, from left) Jasmine Kuntz, CYS; Jeff Burkett, Jefferson County District Attorney; Pat Berger, victim/witness coordinator at Western PA Cares for Kids; Cindy Cornwell, Director of CYS; and Melissa George, CYS; at Tuesday’s Jefferson County Commissioners meeting.