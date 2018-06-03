Another year 'flies' by for Punxsy schools

For some of us, it seems as if the 2017-18 school year just began, but today is the final day of school for students across the district. And for the district’s six elementary schools, this year takes on an additional special meaning, as it’s the final year for their use, with the consolidation to one elementary school taking place at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year. On Friday, students at Bell Township Elementary School posed with balloons — in the shape of a bell — before releasing their balloons in one last farewell to the school.. (Photos by Zak Lantz/The Punxsy Spirit)