Another record-breaking day for Dyson

Just two days after breaking the PAHS discus record in the final home meet of the season, Sam Dyson broke the school shot put record on Thursday at the Redbank Valley Invitational with her throw of 40-0.

“Sam continued her focus in the throws from Tuesday with another school record throw,” Punxsy girls' track coach John Snyder said. “Things are just really clicking for Sam lately. She has worked very hard to get to the level she is at, and we are just hoping to keep this flowing right through the end of the month. Her 40-foot throw in the shot surpasses an 18-year-old school record of 39 feet 7, inches previously held by Mindy Cressley. Her discus throw on Tuesday moved her to fourth in the state, while her throw in the shot tonight moved her to seventh.”

Up next for the varsity track teams is preparation for their respective district championship meets next week. The boys will compete on Wednesday at Brookville in the AAA meet, with the girls going to Kane on Friday for the AA meet.