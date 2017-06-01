All-Stars named; Lingenfelter Player of the Year

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Seven Punxsutawney Area High School athletes found themselves among the recipients of the Northern Allegany League Large School Division All-Star nominations when the teams were released for baseball and softball this week.

The Punxsy softball team, which finished with a 20-0 record this year, saw plenty of success in the nominations, with junior pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter taking home the Player of the Year honors and five other players being honored, as well. Punxsy was also named divisional champs with an 8-0 record.

Lingenfelter was joined by fellow pitcher senior Alli Ishman to fill the two slots available for those in the circle. Senior catcher Tessa Winebark and sophomore first baseman Grace Aikens made the team in the infield, with outfielders Kim Shoemaker and Morgan Adamson earning nods, as well.

The Chucks baseball team also had one nominee, as junior Isaac Stouffer was nominated as an outfielder.

Having won the D-9 bid by default, with no other teams choosing to enter, the Lady Chucks softball team will play on Monday against the WPIAL champion, Belle Vernon, at a site and time to be determined.