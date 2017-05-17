Alexander, Mizerock, Shumaker among local winners on Election Day

A total of 6,815 voters turned out to their respective polling stations for the Municipal Primary Election on Tuesday in Jefferson County, with 4,703 Republicans and 2,105 Democrats selecting their local and state officials that will represent their districts in November's election.

Plenty of local races were contested, with the Republican seat for mayor, the cross-filed battle for the Punxsutawney magisterial district judge and the Republican spots on the ballot for county coroner and district attorney drawing special interest.

With no Democrat on the ballot for Punxsutawney mayor, the race came down to incumbent Richard Alexander and Eric Craig Story, who was running against him. Alexander came out on top of that race, receiving 425 votes to Story's 174, with four write-ins on the ballot, as well.

In the bid to replace longtime Magisterial District Judge Douglas Chambers, it was a two-horse race, with Sis Mizerock and Brian Smith both cross-filing.

On the Democratic ballot, Mizerock won by a 537-247 margin, and on the Republican ticket, she won by a 953-642 margin.

