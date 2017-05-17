4x100 RELAY, WEHRLE ADVANCE TO BOYS’ TRACK STATES

The weather was perfect on Wednesday afternoon for the District 9 AAA Boys’ Track Championships, held in Brookville. It was also a great day for some of the members of the Chucks squad, as one individual and one relay team advanced to next weekend’s PIAA Championships. (Left photo) The 4x100-meter relay team consisting of (from left) Bayden Lyle, Antonio Stello, Jake Pearce and Alex Gianvito was first to punch the ticket. (Right photo) Then, Matthew Wehrle won the 800-meter race to earn the berth. For more from the meet, pick up Thursday's edition of The Spirit. (Photos by Zak Lantz of The Spirit)