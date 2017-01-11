20s all around! Lady Chucks beat ECC

Wednesday evening was a good one for the Lady Chucks basketball team, as Punxsy played host to the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders at PAHS’ Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium. Two Lady Chucks in particular — Leah Miller (left photo) and Kate Horner (right photo) — had especially big nights on the stat sheet, scoring 20 points apiece. Miller also snagged 21 rebounds. After the game, Coach Mike Carlson pointed to the all-around team effort, noting that the unselfish nature of his team is a great asset. (Photos by Zak Lantz of The Punxsy Spirit)