20 feet of pizza for 20 years at PACC

This Sunday, local pizzerias throughout Punxsutawney will be teaming up for the Longest Pizza Challenge. The event is being held as a way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Punxsutawney Area Community Center. Pictured are Rob McCoy of the community center, Dave Setree of The New Anchor Inn and Scott Anthony of Punxsy Pizza holding a 20-foot paper that shows just how long the pizza is going to be. Read the full story in today's print edition of The Spirit. (Photo by Destiny Pifer of The Spirit)