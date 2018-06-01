‘Unique’ ... ‘talented’ ... graduates — the PAHS Class of 2018 holds its commencement exercises

On Friday evening, the Punxsutawney Area High School held its commencement exercises for the Class of 2018 in the school’s auditorium. (First photo) Mr. Dan Rugh (right), the commencement speaker, is pictured here addressing the members of the Class of 2018. (Second photo) Following the commencement exercises, the newly graduated Class of 2018 took to the lawn in front of the school for the tossing of the caps.