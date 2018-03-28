‘Small But Mighty’: 665th Engineer Utilities Detachment deployment ceremony held
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Families were at the forefront of Wednesday morning’s deployment ceremony for members of the 665th Engineer Utilities Detachment, who are pictured here. Among the members of the unit are Specialist Nathan Short and Staff Sergeant Nathan Emory, who will mark their first deployment overseas. The group was sent off by various local officials, who all offered their support. Members of the 665th Engineer Utilities Detachment will be deployed in Iraq for the next year.
Category: