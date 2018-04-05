‘PA One Book, Every Young Child’ author Zachariah OHora makes stop at RMA Library
By:
Rose James
Thursday, April 5, 2018
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
(First photo) Students from local schools gathered at the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library on Thursday afternoon to hear from Zachariah OHora, the author of the 2018 PA One Book, Every Young Child Initiative selection "My Cousin Momo." (Second photo) OHora, pictured here with his book, shared his inspiration for the book and discussed how his characters came to be with the children who attended.
Category: